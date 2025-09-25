Breaking: Dragons finish in top 3 in minor-league attendance for 4th straight season

Pleasantwood Apartments: Trotwood officials say cease-and-desist order won’t affect residents

Officials say the Denlinger Road property is in violation of the city’s zoning code.
Pleasantwood Apartments and Townhomes, located at 5790 Denlinger Road in Trotwood, has been issued a cease and desist notice by the city for violation of the zoning ordinance. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

Pleasantwood Apartments and Townhomes, located at 5790 Denlinger Road in Trotwood, has been issued a cease and desist notice by the city for violation of the zoning ordinance. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF
Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Trotwood officials said current residents living in the Pleasantwood Apartments will not be immediately affected by the city’s recent cease-and-desist order issued to the property’s owners.

Pleasantwood Apartments and Townhomes, at 5790 Denlinger Road, is accused of leasing residential units as “multi-family” apartments and townhomes, which the city argues is not consistent with the property’s zoning code designation.

“We have no desire to displace existing residents, especially this close to winter. We wanted to inform residents and any staff at the facility that while this situation is on-going, we will not be seeking the displacement of any current resident,” said Tyler Hauck, Trotwood director of development and planning.

“As the situation unfolds and some resolution is reached, we’ll have more information as to the status of the property and how it affects current residents,” he added.

The city has requested in the short term that no additional leases be signed, Hauck said.

The property owners have filed an appeal of the cease-and-desist order, though Hauck said that process is currently “on hold” while both parties are in communications.

The property includes both a nursing home facility and a multi-unit residential apartment complex.

The nursing home facility is in compliance with the zoning code, according to the city, but the apartment complex is in violation.

In Other News
1
5th member of Thug Riders Motorcycle Club pleads guilty in conspiracy...
2
Construction to begin on first building at onMain
3
Veterans benefits and burials would continue in government shutdown...
4
Ohio AG files court complaint to remove Miami Twp fiscal officer in...
5
Local health care providers back use of acetaminophen during pregnancy

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.