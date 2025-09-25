Pleasantwood Apartments: Trotwood officials say cease-and-desist order won’t affect residents

“We have no desire to displace existing residents, especially this close to winter. We wanted to inform residents and any staff at the facility that while this situation is on-going, we will not be seeking the displacement of any current resident,” said Tyler Hauck, Trotwood director of development and planning.

“As the situation unfolds and some resolution is reached, we’ll have more information as to the status of the property and how it affects current residents,” he added.

The city has requested in the short term that no additional leases be signed, Hauck said.

The property owners have filed an appeal of the cease-and-desist order, though Hauck said that process is currently “on hold” while both parties are in communications.

The property includes both a nursing home facility and a multi-unit residential apartment complex.

The nursing home facility is in compliance with the zoning code, according to the city, but the apartment complex is in violation.