Police: 1 injured in accidental shooting during Facebook Marketplace sale in Dayton

One person was injured following a shooting in Dayton on Tuesday that allegedly happened during a sale that originated on Facebook Marketplace.
Crews responded to reports of a person shot around 9:15 p.m. at the 3900 block of West Cornell Drive, according to Sgt. Jared King at the Dayton Police Department.
King said the 48-year-old man arrived to sell a gold necklace from a Facebook Marketplace ad, and two teenage suspects stole the necklace and ran away.
The man said he grabbed his firearm from his waistband and accidentally shot himself in the left leg, according to King.
The man was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Dayton police have recorded at least 40 Facebook Marketplace thefts this year.
Scammers typically target highly coveted items, such as ATVs, gaming devices and electronic devices with prices ranging from about $500 to $10,000.
About the Author