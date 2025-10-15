Police: 1 injured in accidental shooting during Facebook Marketplace sale in Dayton

ajc.com

.
Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

One person was injured following a shooting in Dayton on Tuesday that allegedly happened during a sale that originated on Facebook Marketplace.

Crews responded to reports of a person shot around 9:15 p.m. at the 3900 block of West Cornell Drive, according to Sgt. Jared King at the Dayton Police Department.

King said the 48-year-old man arrived to sell a gold necklace from a Facebook Marketplace ad, and two teenage suspects stole the necklace and ran away.

The man said he grabbed his firearm from his waistband and accidentally shot himself in the left leg, according to King.

The man was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

ExploreCRIME TREND: At least 40 Facebook Marketplace thefts reported in Dayton this year

Dayton police have recorded at least 40 Facebook Marketplace thefts this year.

Scammers typically target highly coveted items, such as ATVs, gaming devices and electronic devices with prices ranging from about $500 to $10,000.

In Other News
1
Local Dairy Queen is closed, maintenance issue cited
2
Man sentenced to at least 17 years in deadly shooting of Palms Lounge...
3
Crews responding after dead body reported in Washington Twp.
4
Man charged in Dayton shooting, Preble County car theft
5
High school sports: Miami Valley School doubles duo brings ‘firepower’...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.