Police: 19-year-old in custody after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Kettering school

“The NTOC located a Snapchat containing a school shooting threat, specifically saying they were going to shoot up the school next to Skyline Chili on Wilmington Pike,” read a statement from Kettering police.

Beavertown Elementary School is located at 2700 Wilmington Pike, next to a Skyline Chili.

The owner of the Snapchat account was identified as a 19-year-old man.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday officers responded to his home on South Smithville Road in Dayton and took him into custody. Dayton police officers assisted.

The man is being held in jail on a preliminary making terrorist threats charge.

Kettering police determined there was no credibility to the threat and the man does not appear to have the means to carry out the threat.

“We hope this incident serves as a reminder that serious statements such as this, whether made with intent or out of recklessness, will always be taken seriously, and those responsible will be held fully accountable,” read a statement from the police department.

Police are working with Kettering City Schools and the school resource officer.