Police activity closes section of I-675 in Montgomery, Greene counties

A section of Interstate 675 was closed Thursday evening due to police activity from Sugarcreek Twp. in Greene County.
I-675 was closed on the northbound side at the Ohio 48 exit and on the southbound side at the Indian Ripple Road exit.
The highway has since reopened.
Police said details on what led to the closure were not available at time of writing.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
