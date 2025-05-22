Police ask for help finding man, missing from hospital late Wednesday

Dayton police are asking for public help finding a man who went missing from Miami Valley Hospital around midnight Wednesday.
Jesse Chapman, 21, is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants and a dark-colored T-shirt.
Police said he has the mental capacity of a young teenager and was at the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Anyone who sees Chapman was asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP, or contact Crime Stoppers via their website.
In Other News
1
UD research arm lands nearly half-million dollar Air Force contract
2
LIVE UPDATES: What’s happening downtown on the first day of the NATO...
3
Looking for Dayton merch? Here’s a list of downtown stores carrying it
4
Traffic continues to move downtown as Dayton welcomes NATO members
5
Federal retirement benefits cuts axed from House budget proposal
About the Author