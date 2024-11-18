Police ask for public’s help after man killed in hit-and-run crash in Dayton

Dayton police are asking anyone with information related to a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this month to reach out to detectives.
Around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 61-year-old Abdulrahman Issa was hit by an unknown vehicle in the 500 block of Wyoming Street, according to police.
Issa died from injuries at the hospital.
The driver fled in the vehicle and did not identify themself. The vehicle is possibly a black sedan.
Anyone who may have information about the crash should call Detective Tim Rizer at 937-333-1142 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867). Callers to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and collect a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.
