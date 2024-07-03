1 dead following in shooting in Dayton

A male is dead following a shooting late Wednesday morning in Dayton.
Police were initially dispatched to North Main Street around 10:05 a.m. for a reported shooting.
With the help of a community member, an officer located a deceased male with a gunshot wound at a vacant house in the first block of West Helena Street, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are continuing to investigate.
Police are asking for anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious to call 937-333-COPS (2677). People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
