1 dead following in shooting in Dayton

With the help of a community member, an officer located a deceased male with a gunshot wound at a vacant house in the first block of West Helena Street, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Police are asking for anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious to call 937-333-COPS (2677). People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).