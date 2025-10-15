Police: Charges coming after student brings gun to West Carrollton Elementary School

“All students were kept safe,” the statement read. “Law enforcement was contacted and responded to the school to investigate.”

West Carrollton police responded around 1:10 p.m. Officers seized the gun and took the student into custody.

“West Carrollton Elementary School staff did an excellent job by promptly isolating the firearm and removing the student from the class,” read a statement from police.

Charges are forthcoming, according to the police department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Chris Fairchild at 937-847-4681 or cfairchild@westcarrollton.org.