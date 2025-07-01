Police continue to investigate after fights, individual fireworks reported at Huber Heights park

A police report stated a group of juveniles were lighting fireworks in a trash can.

Explore Huber Heights police investigating report of shots fired at Waffle House early Sunday

Two juveniles had minor injuries from the explosions and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

It’s not clear if the injured juveniles were part of the group that were setting off the fireworks.

At least one juvenile, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested for misconduct at an emergency, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.

The teen reportedly failed to disperse when police were clearing different crowds in the Kroger parking lot.

An officer told him to leave, but he refused.

When the officer pushed him back to get him to start leaving, the teen pushed the officer, the report said.

The officer grabbed him by both arms and threw him to the ground to handcuff him, according to the incident report.

Dayton police arrested at least two men at the Kroger around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misconduct at an emergency, according to jail booking records.

One of the men was also booked for resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

There were also reports of an active shooter during the fireworks show Saturday. Police said there is no credible information that there was a shooting near the park before, during or after the show.

Multiple fights were also reported across the street at the Brandt Pike Place Shopping Center.

“Due to the nature of the incident and the number of individuals involved, it was decided to drop a ’99′ and request additional support from surrounding agencies," police said.