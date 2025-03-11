Police: Death of man found in Miami Twp. does not appear to be suspicious

The death of a man found in a wooded area near Lowe’s Tuesday does not appear suspicious but is under investigation, Miami Twp. police said.
The man was found Tuesday afternoon near the Lowe’s on Martins Drive. While the Lowe’s is in Miamisburg, the wooded area behind the store where the man was found is in the township.
The man was without housing and living in a tent in the wooded area, according to police.
A friend reported his death.
The death does not appear suspicious, but police are continuing to investigate.
