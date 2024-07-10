Police: Dozens of casings recovered near Dayton school after fight escalates into gunfire Sunday

When police arrived, they found 33-year-old Britton Harrison dead in a lawn outside the International School at Residence Park, said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

An investigation determined a group of approximately 25 to 30 people were at the school parking lot to watch two women fight each other. A man took one of the women involved in the fight and brought her to a vehicle before taking out a gun and firing into the crowd, Johns said.

Other people in the crowd went back to their vehicles and got guns to return fire.

Investigators believe Harrison was shot during the initial round of gunfire from the man who brought the woman to the vehicle, Johns said. Police believe three or four people fired guns.

Johns declined to say what types of firearms were used but said there was a variety.

Harrison was reportedly part of the group who gathered to watch the fight.

“It’s sad that someone lost their life,” Johns said. “We’re thankful no one else got injured.”

A vehicle and two residences were also shot.

Johns added neighbors told investigators people frequently meet in the school parking lot to fight.

“I get people will have fights from time to time, but it’s always better to talk things out like adults,” he said. “Physically fighting doesn’t solve any purpose it just leads to more things like this.”

Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting as of Wednesday afternoon, but Johns said investigators are continuing to follow up on leads and working to identify suspects.

Anyone with information can call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.