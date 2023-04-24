Police: Employee fires shot after man pulls out gun at Butler Twp. Smashburger

A dispute ended in gunfire and with a child reportedly injured after their father tried to shield them at a Butler Twp. Smashburger Sunday.
Around 5:35 p.m., Butler Twp. police responded to the restaurant at 6731 Miller Lane for a disturbance.
A preliminary investigation revealed a man came into the restaurant and was possibly involved in an argument with a worker, police said.
“At some point, the subject displayed a handgun and subsequently the Smashburger employee also produced a handgun and then fired a round at the first subject,” according to a press release.
Both fled the scene before police arrived.
It does not appear that anyone was struck by gunfire, police said.
A child was injured when their father attempted to shield them, according to the release. The child was treated at the hospital. Additional information about their age or condition was not available.
The Smashburger employee was later taken into custody and investigators recovered the handgun. The other person involved has not been located or identified.
Police are continuing to investigate.
About the Author