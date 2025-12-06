Police investigating a shooting in Dayton

A shooting happened in Dayton Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at Mary Avenue before 3:30 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch could not confirm further details, but said crews are still on scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
