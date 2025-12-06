Police investigating a shooting in Dayton

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
36 minutes ago
A shooting happened in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Mary Avenue before 3:30 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch could not confirm further details, but said crews are still on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.