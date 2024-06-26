Police investigating after 1 shot at Dayton apartment complex

One person was reportedly shot at an apartment complex in Dayton late Wednesday morning.
Around 11:18 a.m., a shooting was reported at Park Manor apartment complex, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. A male was shot and is in non-life-threatening condiiton, according to Dayton police.
It’s not clear if anyone was taken into custody.
At least half a dozen Dayton police cruisers were seen on Jones Street outside the apartment complex.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
