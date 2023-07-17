Police investigating after 1-year-old boy dies in Dayton

Dayton police have opened an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy.

On Friday, officers responded to a report of a person down at an apartment in the 1600 block of Darst Avenue, according to police. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released at this time.

No one has been taken into custody in connection to the investigation at this time.

