Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Dayton

A man is in non-life-threatening condition after he was shot multiple times Thursday night, according to Dayton police.
Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Fairview Avenue for a report of a person shot.
Police arrived to find a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, said Lt. Eric Sheldon.
He was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
The Dayton Police Department Violent Offender Unit is investigating.
