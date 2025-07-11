Breaking: Governor sets deadline for property tax reform solution

Police investigating after man shot multiple times in Dayton

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A man is in non-life-threatening condition after he was shot multiple times Thursday night, according to Dayton police.

Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of West Fairview Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Police arrived to find a 25-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, said Lt. Eric Sheldon.

He was transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

The Dayton Police Department Violent Offender Unit is investigating.

In Other News
1
Advocacy group warns new work requirements and eligibility rules for...
2
‘Costly and strategic blunder’: Retired Air Force generals blast...
3
Woman pleads guilty in hit-skip OVI crash that injured motorcyclist in...
4
AES Ohio, CenterPoint Energy want to charge higher rates
5
High price for a new jail could lead Miami County to ask voters for...

About the Author