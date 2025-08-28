Police investigating Wednesday shooting near Trotwood apartments

Trotwood police are asking anyone who has information about a shooting at Pinewood Gardens apartments Wednesday to come forward.
People can submit tips to police at 937-837-7771 or call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
The shooting was reported on Pinewood Circle around 11:30 p.m.
Officers arrived to find a man with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Trotwood police.
A preliminary investigation determined he previously arranged to meet with an unknown person and was attacked, police said.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
