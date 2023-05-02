Police investigating shots fired in Lebanon Walmart parking lot

Lebanon police are investigating shots fired today in the Walmart parking lot in Lebanon at 1530 Walmart Drive.
A city official confirmed the shooting just before 2 p.m. involves two people, but would not release more information.
We are gathering more information about the shooting.
