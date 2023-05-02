BreakingNews
Election Day: What to know about voting today as many see tax levies on ballots
X

Police investigating shots fired in Lebanon Walmart parking lot

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News
By
12 minutes ago

Lebanon police are investigating shots fired today in the Walmart parking lot in Lebanon at 1530 Walmart Drive.

A city official confirmed the shooting just before 2 p.m. involves two people, but would not release more information.

We are gathering more information about the shooting.

In Other News
1
Beavercreek defense firm Resonant Sciences celebrates ‘in-demand jobs’
2
Wright State creates mental health task force as colleges care for...
3
New bill aims to protect substance abuse treatment coverage
4
Election Day: What to know about voting today as many see tax levies on...
5
Man arrested, charges pending in deadly Harrison Twp. shooting

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top