Human skull, bones reportedly found in Trotwood

A 911 caller said bones were found near an AES Ohio gas line access in the 4900 block of Covenant House Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. The call came in just after 9 a.m.

“We found a human skull back here. There is some other bones and things along with it but I didn’t mess around with it too much. I just got out of there and called you guys,” the 911 caller said.