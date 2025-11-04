Police: Kettering Fairmont football team locker room ransacked during game

The incident happened while Fairmont was at an away game from approximately 4:45 to 10:30 p.m. At the time, the stadium was being used for the Alter and Bellbrook game.

The locker room is not used by other teams when it’s occupied by Fairmont, according to police. Typically, only school staff or team staff have access to it.

Police are working with the school to investigate.

Anyone with information should call Detective Ward at 937-296-2598.