Police: Kettering Fairmont football team locker room ransacked during game

Kettering Fairmont High School's Roush Stadium aerial view. STAFF FILE

59 minutes ago
Police are asking for the public’s help after the Kettering Fairmont High School football team’s locker room was ransacked Friday.

“If you attended the Alter/Bellbrook football game at Roush Stadium this past Friday, we are asking for your help,” read a post on Kettering Police Department’s Facebook page. “During that game, the Fairmont football team locker room was ransacked, and several players had personal items and money stolen from their lockers.”

The incident happened while Fairmont was at an away game from approximately 4:45 to 10:30 p.m. At the time, the stadium was being used for the Alter and Bellbrook game.

The locker room is not used by other teams when it’s occupied by Fairmont, according to police. Typically, only school staff or team staff have access to it.

Police are working with the school to investigate.

Anyone with information should call Detective Ward at 937-296-2598.

