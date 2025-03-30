Police kill dog in west Dayton after reported bite incident

Dispatchers said someone was “bit by a dog and the dog got put down.” No further details are available regarding the victim’s injury or if they were transported a local hospital.

We will update as we learn more.

Two weeks ago, Montgomery County animal welfare advocates presented a plan to county commissioners for a new task force on dog overpopulation and pet owner accountability in the region. They described “an escalating crisis” and public health concerns regarding stray animals on the streets.