Police kill dog in west Dayton after reported bite incident

16 minutes ago
A Dayton police officer killed a dog Sunday morning after responding to a call where the dog bit someone.

Crews responded to reports of an animal bite at Meredith Street and Negley Place along Wolf Creek in west Dayton around 11:12 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers said someone was “bit by a dog and the dog got put down.” No further details are available regarding the victim’s injury or if they were transported a local hospital.

We will update as we learn more.

Two weeks ago, Montgomery County animal welfare advocates presented a plan to county commissioners for a new task force on dog overpopulation and pet owner accountability in the region. They described “an escalating crisis” and public health concerns regarding stray animals on the streets.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.