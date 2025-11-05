Police levies in Clearcreek Twp., Bellbrook off to early lead

The 2.25-mill permanent levy is expected to collect $3 million a year and cost $79 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

Chief John Terrill said levy passage will allow the department to add three officers, one a year over the next three years. Also, the department in cooperation with Springboro City Schools would place a full-time school resource officer at Five Points Elementary in the township.

The Bellbrook 2.2-mill levy for public safety services is passing by 65% to 35%, according to partial results from early voting only from the elections board.

The levy is expected to raise $610,000 a year and would cost $77 for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

Levy passage would maintain service levels and personnel because the city is subsidizing $600,000 from its general fund to cover deficits of $420,000 for police and $190,000 for fire and EMS, City Manager Rob Schommer said.

However, levy failure would mean a reduction of two fire/EMS positions, three police positions and $125,000 in street paving and other capital projects in the 2026 budget, Schommer said.

Bellbrook attempted to place a public safety levy before voters in May, but it was rejected by the Greene County Board of Elections due to an error in ballot language.