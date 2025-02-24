Police: Lieutenant shoots, kills armed man while responding to domestic call in Piqua

Breaking: Multiple fire departments battling warehouse blaze in Madison Twp.

Updated 15 minutes ago
A police lieutenant shot and killed a man who pointed a weapon at police during a domestic violence complaint Friday afternoon, according to the Piqua Police Department.

The man was identified as 44-year-old David C. West, of Piqua.

Around 4:44 p.m. Friday, a 65-year-old woman asked for officers to respond after her son shoved her during an argument about him contributing to the family’s bills, according to 911 records.

She said her son, later identified as West, was drunk and pushed her out of the chair and she fell and hit her head.

Four officers responded to the 200 block of McKinley Avenue. West was in the basement and told officers, who were at the top of the stairs, he had a pistol, according to police.

He reportedly refused commands to come upstairs or show his hands.

“When West became visible to the officers with a weapon pointed at them, Lt. Marcos Rodriguez fired,” read a statement from police.

West was pronounced dead at the scene.

Piqua police requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to handle the investigation.

Rodriguez has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the BCI investigation, which is the Piqua Police Department’s standard procedure.

The three other responding officers remain on active duty.

The department’s last officer-involved shooting was in July and resulted in no injuries. Piqua’s last fatal officer-involved shooting was in July 1988, according to police.

