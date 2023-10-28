Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen in Kettering

The Kettering Police Department is asking for help in searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen in Kettering this morning.

Police said in a Facebook post that they’re asking for help in searching for Perry Evans, who was last in the area of Crystal Springs Lane and Horstman Drive at 9 a.m. today going eastbound.

Evans is 5-foot-4 and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a slight scar on right cheek. Evans has mental health issues, for which he requires medications, police said.

“Perry likes areas where he can fish, especially the Kettering Middle School and Rec Center area,” police said. “He was last seen wearing blue shorts, red gym shoes and a camo sweatshirt.”

If anyone has any leads or information on his whereabouts, please contact dispatch at 937-296-2555.