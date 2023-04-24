Police: Man chokes, gives concussion to Dayton officer during arrest

A Dayton man is accused of attacking officers when they tried to arrest him for an assault, choking one officer who also suffered a concussion.
Bruce Levere Broyles Jr., 38, is scheduled to be arraigned today in Dayton Municipal Court for felonious assault on a police officer, assault on a police officer, aggravated burglary and obstructing official business, a felony charges.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Dayton police responded around 10:20 p.m. Thursday to an apartment at 440 Dayton Towers Drive on a report of an assault.
A man with a disability said another man forced his way inside the apartment and struck him on the head. He identified his assailant as Broyles, who was still in the hallway when officers told him he was under arrest, according to an affidavit.
“Broyles immediately began to resist and then physically fight and attack officers,” the affidavit stated.
Broyles reportedly punched one officer in his right ear and cheek, and knocked another officer to the floor, causing her to hit her head and injure her shoulder during a struggle, according to the document.
“Broylers choked (the officer) his his left arm, almost knocking her unconscious … (The officer) was transported for hospital treatment and diagnosed with a concussion.”
About the Author