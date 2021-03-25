Police, medics respond after vehicle falls off upper level of Dayton parking garage

Police and medics responded to a parking garage on West First Street in Dayton Thursday morning after a vehicle fell off an upper level.
The incident was reported at 8:47 a.m. in the first block of West First Street. It is not clear if there are any injuries.
A witness on the scene told the Dayton Daily News the vehicle fell from the third floor. Photos submitted to this publication showed an SUV on its top with bricks and other debris on the ground around it.
A parking garage window was broken with bricks missing from the exterior of the building.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.