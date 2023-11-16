Police seek info on June hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old Dayton boy

Police are asking for help from anyone with information about the death of a 15-year-old Dayton boy who was hit by a car in June after someone fired shots in the air during a party at a city park.

Adrian Williams was struck around 10:45 p.m. June 17 at McIntosh/Riverview Park at West Riverview Avenue and North Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

“Some shots were fired and ultimately a lot of people started to leave the area,” said Sgt. Gordon Cairns, the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit supervisor. “In the process, a car hit 15-year-old Adrian Williams. Adrian ultimately died from his injuries from that car crash.”

The car involved is either a Dodge Charger or Dodge Challenger, orange or red in color.

“We’re just asking for anyone’s help that was maybe at the party, at the park that night that maybe saw something,” he said, including those who were at the park earlier and took photos or videos and those who have information on the person who fired shots in the air. “We’ll take any information we can get.”

Cairns said detectives are in regular contact with the teen’s family, which is still in mourning his loss.

“They are definitely hoping we can come to a conclusion on what happened that night,” he said.

Christine Victoria Williams said previously that her son was a freshman at Thurgood Marshall High School, was an athlete who enjoyed rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals.

“He loved to have fun … his smile was infectious. He loved to help his friends and his family. He was active in church. He was active in the community through a group called the Pythagorans,” Williams said in June. “He loved his little brother, and his little brother is going through it now. They were close.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-1104 and ask to speak to detective Jack Miniard, or to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).