Police seek suspect after 1 injured in shooting Sunday in Dayton

Dayton police are looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Dayton.
Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Riverview Avenue around 4 p.m. on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim who was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, said Dayton police Lt. Steen Bauer.
No suspects were in custody as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visit www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
