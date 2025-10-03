Police seek tips in death of man found shot in burning car in Dayton

Dominique Anderson was found in the trunk with a gunshot wound to his head, according to police.

Detectives have served multiple search warrants related to the investigation and are continuing to follow up on leads.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 937-333-1232 to speak to detectives. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help bring justice for Dominique Anderson’s family,” read a statement from police.

Detectives are also continuing to investigate another homicide that took place nearby but is not related to Anderson’s death.

On May 29, officers found 19-year-old Darion Jones shot in the head in a vehicle in the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue.

Danny D. Gladden Jr., 20, is facing murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Gladden is accused of shooting Jones in the back of the head while in a vehicle with a third man, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

As of Friday, a second person has not been charged in Jones’ death.

Gladden’s father, Danny Gladden Sr., was indicted on obstructing justice and misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges for allegedly harboring his son in Columbus and helping him flee.