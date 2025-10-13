Police seek tips in shooting that killed 5-year-old girl, injured father in Dayton

People can also submit tips anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-STOP (7867) or visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Nicholas Road.

The 27-year-old father was sitting in a vehicle with his daughter when it was hit with multiple rounds of gunfire, Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon said.

Medics transported both to area hospitals, but the girl died from injuries. Her father’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

In a 911 call he said he was getting into a vehicle with his daughter when they were shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Another caller reported hearing at least a dozen gunshots.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

On Sunday, more than 100 people attended a memorial in honor of Legaci Deshawn Taylor.

Her cousin, 10-year-old Princetyn Daniels, called on people to stop the violence.

“All I want to say is ya’ll need to stop that stupid stuff; ain’t no way this should be going on,” she said. “She was only 5 years old.”