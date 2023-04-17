Police: SWAT standoff ends after man dies in Kettering

A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself during a SWAT standoff in Kettering late Sunday night.
Police responded to the 2300 block of Whitlock Place after the man’s wife reported he claimed he would kill himself or die by police, Kettering police Officer Tyler Johnson said. SWAT also responded due to reports of weapons in the home.
SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Teams spoke to the man by phone. After more than an hour, the man hung up and then shot himself in the view of officers, Johnson said.
The incident started around 10:30 p.m. and crews cleared the scene around 12:45 a.m.
Anyone who is struggling mentally or having thoughts of self-harm can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or visit https://988lifeline.org/. Lifeline is available 24/7 for free.
