Police to release more details in officer shooting on Miller Lane

15 minutes ago

Huber Heights and Butler Twp. police departments are expected to release more details today on a police shooting last week on Miller Lane.

A joint press conference has been scheduled for 11 a.m. today. We will update this story as information is available.

On Thursday, a Huber Heights police officer shot and injured a man during an incident in Butler Twp.

Butler Twp. police responded to a report of domestic violence with shots fired around 10:15 p.m. in the 7400 block of Miller Lane. They reportedly requested assistance from Huber Heights police.

Officers found a man in the driveway of the O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar at 7030 Miller Lane.

As police approached him, a weapon was on display and one of the Huber Heights officers fired his gun, hitting the man, according to a statement issued last week. Crews secured the scene and started treating the man. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in stable condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the shooting investigating.

Staff Writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.

