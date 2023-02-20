Police: Traffic signals out in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Multiple traffic signals are out along Main Street and East Alex-Bell Road in Centerville this morning due to a power outage, Centerville Police Department said via social media.
Motorists are advised to treat all intersections with outages as four-way stops, police said.
