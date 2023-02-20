BreakingNews
UPDATE: Squirrel causes thousands to lose power in Montgomery County
Police: Traffic signals out in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Multiple traffic signals are out along Main Street and East Alex-Bell Road in Centerville this morning due to a power outage, Centerville Police Department said via social media.

Motorists are advised to treat all intersections with outages as four-way stops, police said.

ExploreHere's what caused the power outage

