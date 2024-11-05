Polls open for Election Day 2024: What you need to know today

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office said more than 2.5 million Ohioans had cast their ballots as of Monday. If turnout is the usual 5.6 million to 5.9 million level for a presidential year, that means 40-45% of all Ohio ballots were received before Election Day.

For the rest of us, here’s everything voters need to know ahead of casting a ballot on Election Day:

How to vote: Remaining absentee ballots

Voters still holding their absentee-by-mail ballots can return them to their county board of elections office in person on Election Day. The ballot must be received no later than 7:30 p.m. The deadline to mail your ballot back in has passed.

You can turn in your own ballot inside the BOE office, or put it in the BOE’s outside drop box. If you’re trying to drop off someone else’s ballot, it must be done inside the BOE office, and there are new, strict rules about who can do this, and how.

How to vote: Voting in person

Find your polling location, ballot

Election Day voting is at the polling location assigned to you, which may be a school, church, community center or other facility. Voters can confirm their polling locations at VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov.

What will you vote on? To see a full sample version of the ballot you will be given at the polls today, go to www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/. Click your county, enter your name, then go to sample ballots.

Photo ID rules

Voters wanting to cast a ballot in-person on Election Day should make sure they bring a valid photo ID.

Valid forms of identification include an Ohio driver’s license, a U.S. passport or passport card, a state of Ohio ID card, an interim ID form issued by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, a U.S. military ID card, an Ohio National Guard ID card, or a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.

All ID cards must be unexpired, have a photograph of the voter and include the voter’s name as it appears on the poll list. An unexpired ID with a voter’s former address is an acceptable form of ID when the person’s current address is in the poll book, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

Invalid forms of identification include out-of-state driver licenses and Social Security cards, as well as bank statements, government checks, paychecks, utility bills and more. Ohio’s new mobile ID will also not be accepted at voting locations.

Provisional ballots

Ohioans who do not come to their polling location on Election Day with a valid ID can still vote provisionally. Immediately after Election Day, provisional voters have to take another step for their ballot to count — they must come to their local election board office with a valid ID in hand within four days after Election Day.

Robust early voting season

Just a hair over 100,000 people in Montgomery County had voted early as of Monday, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s early voting dashboard — over 58,000 in person and 42,000-plus by mail.

Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said his staff is expecting between 150,000 to 160,000 Election Day voters. He projected a voter turnout of 70-72% but challenged Montgomery County voters to exceed 80%.

“We are doing extremely well. Our staff is ready for it. Our facilities are ready for it. Let’s make Montgomery County proud of that,” said Rezabek.