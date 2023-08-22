Port Authority trustees OK deals to boost Midmark, Sierra Nevada construction projects

Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority’s Board of Trustees voted Monday to approve capital lease deals on two local business expansions.

In a capital lease structure, the port owns a ground lease at a construction site and is able to abate sales taxes on materials purchased for construction projects. It has been one of the go-to incentives the port has deployed in recent years to boost local business expansions.

Explore Sierra Nevada is ready to build second hangar at Dayton International

One deal trustees approved Monday will save Sierra Nevada Corp. some $1.8 million in sales taxes on construction of a $47 million maintenance and repair hangar at Dayton International Airport, the company’s second Dayton hangar.

The second deal will boost a Midmark Corp. expansion in Versailles, saving an estimated $376,252 in sales taxes for construction of a $5.2 million, 75,360-square-foot expansion at 60 Vista Drive, according to Port Authority documents.

Sierra Nevada leaders in June confirmed they hope to have a second hangar — a 90,000-square-foot facility, with an additional 11,000 square feet of administrative space — finished by the second quarter of 2024. It will be located near the company’s first hangar at the airport.

Joseph Geraghty, Port Authority executive director, said Monday his understanding is that the new Sierra Nevada hangar will employ 500 people. In a June interview, a Sierra Nevada executive said the company will have 150 Dayton-area employees.

Asked about the difference in projected employment numbers Tuesday, the company released a statement saying it “is wholly committed to our previous promise of 150 jobs at our new site in Dayton. The second hangar reflects our continued growth within the aerospace and defense industry and, in particular, Dayton, Ohio. While we have incredible promise for SNC’s (Sierra Nevada Corp.) growth in the Miami Valley, we do not yet have a formal commitment for employment above our previous level.”

The company’s initial hangar was the first privately owned major maintenance, repair and overhaul facility for aircraft in the Dayton area since the days of Orville Wright, Brady Hauboldt, Sierra Nevada’s vice president of aviation strategic plans and programs, said in June.

The company works for the Air Force, the Department of Defense, the Navy, Army and other federal customers, with some commercial work, as well, Hauboldt told the Dayton Daily News then.

Hauboldt is a former Air Force Life Cycle Management Center vice commander who served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

In the other area business expansion, Miami Twp.-based Midmark has more than 2,000 employees globally, with about 1,000 of them working in Dayton-area and Versailles locations. The company has customers in the medical, dental and veterinary industries.

Construction is expected to begin in Versailles in the third quarter of this year, with a third quarter 2024 completion date. The expansion will include 140 parking spaces on two acres at 60 Vista Drive, Port Authority documents indicate.

Questions about that project were sent to representatives of Midmark.