Portion of Madison Street could become ‘Amy C. Walbridge Way’ to honor city employee

“She was a staunch collaborator, community builder, and what I always referred to as a professional dot connector,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein. “When I needed to know anybody that was connected to anything or anyone, Amy was my go-to girl.”

Walbridge worked for three decades as a Dayton employee working on projects related to housing and neighborhood, community and economic development, according to the city.

“Development in greater downtown Dayton is closely associated with Amy, from the Arcade to the ballpark,” City Plan Board documents state.

Walbridge died in March 2025 at age 59.

Commissioners shared fond memories of Walbright, commending her service and voicing approval of the honorary naming.

“She loved the city,” said Commissioner Matt Joseph. “She loved the work. She was great at it. We’re in debt for the work that she did.”

The honorary name change would not change the official name of Madison Street. The city would add blue signs above or below regular street signs.

The Dayton city commission listened to the first reading for the honorary designation during their Wednesday evening meeting, and commissioners are expected to vote on the measure at their March 11 meeting.