Portion of Paragon Road to be closed 1 month for traffic signal installation

Detour signs will be posted, leading drivers from either Spring Valley Pk. or W. Social Row Rd. along Yankee St.

This part of the project will include the addition of a traffic signal at the intersection of W. Social Row Rd. and Paragon Rd.

About the Social Row Road Improvement Project

This full project will reconstruct roughly 4,650 feet of Social Row Road from two existing lanes with narrow shoulders to a five-lane curb & gutter section with a sidewalk and shared-use path. The project will include new closed storm drainage, minor water main relocation, post construction stormwater treatment and landscaping.

The project started in July and is expected to be completed in September.

We also have a list of traffic alerts and construction updates throughout the region here.

Information provided by the Montgomery County Engineer