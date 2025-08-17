Breaking: Possible multi-vehicle crash blocking lanes on I-75 at Needmore Road

Possible multi-vehicle crash blocking lanes on I-75 at Needmore Road

Crews responded to reports of a possible multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Needmore Road around 1:30, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Crews responded to reports of a possible multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Needmore Road around 1:30, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Local News
By
30 minutes ago
X

A crash on I-75 is blocking several northbound and southbound lanes.

The OH-GO dashboard shows slowed and stopped traffic on I-75 at Needmore Road as of 2:30 p.m.

Crews responded to reports of a possible multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Needmore Road around 1:30, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Additional details are not yet available.

In Other News
1
One injured in swimming incident at Ludlow Falls Saturday
2
Dayton family hits new note with Music Go Round
3
U.S. 35 lanes from unknown ‘hazard’ has reopened Saturday afternoon
4
DECA says it’s buying RTA passes for its students this year
5
Longtime Renaissance Festival musicians, vendors open permanent shop in...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.