Possible multi-vehicle crash blocking lanes on I-75 at Needmore Road

A crash on I-75 is blocking several northbound and southbound lanes.
The OH-GO dashboard shows slowed and stopped traffic on I-75 at Needmore Road as of 2:30 p.m.
Crews responded to reports of a possible multi-vehicle crash on I-75 near Needmore Road around 1:30, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Additional details are not yet available.
In Other News
1
One injured in swimming incident at Ludlow Falls Saturday
2
Dayton family hits new note with Music Go Round
3
U.S. 35 lanes from unknown ‘hazard’ has reopened Saturday afternoon
4
DECA says it’s buying RTA passes for its students this year
5
Longtime Renaissance Festival musicians, vendors open permanent shop in...
About the Author