BreakingNews
Ohio marijuana growers, processors to be first to operate in recreational market

Power outage affects hundreds of AES Ohio customers

Local News
By
Updated 48 minutes ago
X

Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power this afternoon.

Nearly 950 were without power as of 2:30 p.m., but that number was reduced to around 275 as of 3:25 p.m., according to the AES online outage map.

The majority of power outages had been in Darke County, with 575 customers affected as of 2:30 p.m.

Following are outages reported by county as of 3:25 p.m.:

Montgomery: 235

Greene: 32

Preble: 4

Warren: 2

Darke: 1

In Other News
1
Ultimate War Gamez foam combat arena opens in Beavercreek
2
Police: Dozens of casings recovered near Dayton school after fight...
3
Montgomery County agency to host on-site hiring event Thursday
4
Ohio marijuana growers, processors to be first to operate in...
5
Miami Twp. cop on leave again, allegedly threatened fireworks group...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top