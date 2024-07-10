Power outage affects hundreds of AES Ohio customers

Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power this afternoon.
Nearly 950 were without power as of 2:30 p.m., but that number was reduced to around 275 as of 3:25 p.m., according to the AES online outage map.
The majority of power outages had been in Darke County, with 575 customers affected as of 2:30 p.m.
Following are outages reported by county as of 3:25 p.m.:
Montgomery: 235
Greene: 32
Preble: 4
Warren: 2
Darke: 1
