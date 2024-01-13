Power outages hit more than 3,500 in Butler, Warren in Saturday’s wind, cold

Power outages from overnight rain and gusty winds continue into Saturday with more than 4,000 customers in total without power in the Miami Valley.

The Duke Energy map said as of 9:31 a.m., 2,294 residents face power outages in Butler County. Duke Energy shows another 523 customers without power in Warren County, while energy company AES Ohio indicates another 838 of its Warren County customers are without power.

AES had about another 700 power outages spread throughout the region besides Warren County.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening with a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 11 p.m. tonight to 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

AES Ohio said winds will slowly decrease today, but a cold front will bring subzero temperatures. AES Ohio added crews are working to restore power.

Butler County: 2,292

Warren County (with AES): 838

Warren County (with Duke Energy): 523

Champaign County: 160

Montgomery County: 85

Greene County: 29

Preble County: 32

Miami County: 3

Darke County: 2

Clark County (via Ohio Edison): 30

Hamilton County: 133

Time restoration estimates vary by county.

