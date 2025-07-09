Power project: Wright Patt will update energy infrastructure

The wing said smaller, independent power grids, or “microgrids,” are being planned to keep vital areas — the “Intelligence Facility” and the “Command” district — operating independently during a power outage. The National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), the headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command, the Visiting Officer Quarters, among many other missions and offices, are located relatively close to each other on Area A, for example.

Another aspect of the project, according to the wing: Moving away from steam heat, long provided by prominent above-ground distribution piping.

“The base is gradually replacing its old steam-based heating system with more modern and efficient individual heating units in buildings,” the base release said.

“These projects not only improve energy security but also contribute to cost savings,” the wing said. “By using less steam heat, the base can reduce its energy consumption and lower maintenance costs.”

A base spokesman said no one was available for an interview on the plans. “Our planning is still in progress and many details are not yet finalized,” the spokesman said.

Last year, a federal spending blueprint set aside $53 million for a district cooling plant at the base, to improve energy efficiency, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton. The bill was later signed into law by then-President Biden.

Meanwhile, according to government contracting websites, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has invited contractors to the base this week for a meeting regarding the replacement of a Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning system in a research building at the base.

Divided into two areas by Ohio 444, Wright-Patterson has some 35,000 military and civilian employees, making it the largest employer in one location in the state of Ohio.