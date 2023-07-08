Powerball jackpot surges to $615 million tonight; last winner was from Ohio

Anyone buying a ticket for tonight’s Powerball lottery drawing will have a chance at winning a massive $615 million jackpot — the 10th largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The pre-tax, cash option prize amount was set after the numbers from Wednesday evening’s Powerball drawing went unmatched. Tonight’s drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m. Players can watch a livestream of the drawing at Powerball.com.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit on April 19, 2023, when a ticket bought near Cleveland matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $252.6 million prize, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Since that time, 33 consecutive drawings have gone without a jackpot winner.

April’s winning ticket sold in Macedonia, between Cleveland and Akron, was only the fourth Powerball jackpot-winning ticket sold in Ohio since Powerball started in this state 13 years ago.

If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, they will have the choice to receive the estimated $615 million prize in 30 annual annuity payments or in a discounted lump-sum payment estimated at $310.6 million. Both prize amounts are before taxes, according to lottery officials.

Also, the Mega Millions jackpot is nearing $500 million, with the next drawing set for Tuesday, July 11. A potential winning player could take home an estimated pre-tax prize of $480 million in that drawing.