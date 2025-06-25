Preble County man accused of fatally hitting Middletown woman with machete

A man was arrested in a homicide investigation after he reportedly hit a Middletown woman with a machete while she was riding on a motorcycle in Preble County.
At 10:32 p.m. Sunday, Preble County sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to the 3700 block of Aukerman Creek Road for a woman who was bleeding profusely from a severe cut to her leg.
Deputies arrived and spoke to a man who said he was driving a motorcycle with the woman on Upper Sommes Road near Camden while heading to Eaton, according to the sheriff’s office.
While approaching a driveway in the 7700 block, a person reportedly hit the woman with an unknown object.
The man said the woman began bleeding heavily, so he drove her to a friend’s house, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman, 41-year-old Leigha L. Huff, was pronounced dead at the home.
Deputies served a search warrant at the Upper Sommes Road property and recovered a machete believed to have been used in the assault.
They interviewed the father before arresting him and booking him into the Preble County Jail for murder and tampering with evidence.
