Pregnant woman found dead in Jackson Twp. allegedly left in Middletown house for days

The woman, later identified as 28-year-old Brittany Fuhr-Storms, was found by people walking along the road.

Police secured the scene and requested the sheriff’s office to respond. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also was called to the scene.

An autopsy determined Fuhr-Storms was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. Her unborn child did not survive.

The investigation led the sheriff’s office to Fuhr-Storms’ last known address in Franklin. Additional information learned there led investigators to contact Middletown police, and a joint investigation began.

On Wednesday, Middletown police and the sheriff’s office served a search warrant on Logan Avenue.

A resident was detained at the scene and investigators collected narcotics and other drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found items related to the death investigation, resulting in a second warrant.

During an interview, the resident admitted to drug trafficking and said Fuhr-Storms died at his home under suspicious circumstances, according to the sheriff’s office.

He reportedly kept her body in the home for around four days.

Corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, failure to report a crime or death and possession of drug paraphernalia charges are pending against him in Middletown Municipal Court.

A second suspect was found on Baltimore Street in Middletown.

He also admitted Fuhr-Storms died in the home and said her body was there for nearly a week, the sheriff’s office said.

The second man has gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence charges pending.

Both reportedly were aware Fuhr-Storms was pregnant.

We are working to confirm formal charges. The Dayton Daily News typically does not identify suspects until formal charges have been filed.