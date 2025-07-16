Breaking: Court records: Mother claimed to see 7-year-old son day before he was reported missing in Dayton

Premier Health opens cancer prevention, supportive care center in Centerville

Miami Valley Hospital South is located on Miami Valley Drive in Centerville. The new Cancer Prevention and Supportive Care Center at the hospital is designed to support individuals across every stage of their cancer journey. STAFF FILE PHOTO

1 hour ago
Premier Health recently opened a new cancer care center in Centerville

The new Cancer Prevention and Supportive Care Center at Miami Valley Hospital South, 2300 Miami Valley Drive, Suite 150, Centerville, is designed to support individuals across every stage of their cancer journey, from prevention and risk management to survivorship and palliative care, according to Premier Health.

“This center represents a major step forward in our ongoing efforts to enhance cancer care at Premier Health,” Amanda Musser, Premier Health’s system vice president of oncology services, said in a statement.

“It’s about treating the whole person, not just the disease.”

For prevention and risk reduction, services include genetic counseling and testing, personalized plans for nutrition, exercise, sleep, and smoking cessation, as well as screenings based on national guidelines.

During treatment, patients are supported by nurse navigators who coordinate care, dietitians who help manage side effects, financial counselors who assist with costs, and oncology social workers who offer emotional support and advocacy.

Palliative care is offered from the time of diagnosis to help manage symptoms, provide emotional and spiritual support and guide patients through advance care planning and complex decisions.

“At Premier Health, we are inspired every day by our vision to inspire better health,” Musser said. “This new center is a powerful expression of that vision. .”

The center also helps close a gap in oncology nutrition services, according to Premier Health.

As many as to 80% of cancer patients struggle with malnutrition during treatment, according to the National Cancer Institute. However, many clinics cannot offer enough help because insurance often doesn’t cover it. This leaves patients with “significant out-of-pocket costs during an already financially and emotionally taxing time,” Premier Health said.

