Premier Health opens cancer prevention, supportive care center in Centerville

“This center represents a major step forward in our ongoing efforts to enhance cancer care at Premier Health,” Amanda Musser, Premier Health’s system vice president of oncology services, said in a statement.

“It’s about treating the whole person, not just the disease.”

For prevention and risk reduction, services include genetic counseling and testing, personalized plans for nutrition, exercise, sleep, and smoking cessation, as well as screenings based on national guidelines.

During treatment, patients are supported by nurse navigators who coordinate care, dietitians who help manage side effects, financial counselors who assist with costs, and oncology social workers who offer emotional support and advocacy.

Palliative care is offered from the time of diagnosis to help manage symptoms, provide emotional and spiritual support and guide patients through advance care planning and complex decisions.

“At Premier Health, we are inspired every day by our vision to inspire better health,” Musser said. “This new center is a powerful expression of that vision. .”

The center also helps close a gap in oncology nutrition services, according to Premier Health.

As many as to 80% of cancer patients struggle with malnutrition during treatment, according to the National Cancer Institute. However, many clinics cannot offer enough help because insurance often doesn’t cover it. This leaves patients with “significant out-of-pocket costs during an already financially and emotionally taxing time,” Premier Health said.