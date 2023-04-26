X

Premier Health opens Xenia medical office housing multiple providers

Premier Health celebrated the opening of a new medical office building Tuesday on the west side of Xenia.

The 15,000-square-foot building at 2066 W. Main St. will house primary care, obstetrics and gynecology providers, plus laboratory services. It is across Main Street from Walmart, and just across Hospitality Drive from the Aldi store.

“This facility is able to co-locate our primary and specialty care practices so that we can provide convenient, comprehensive care close to home for patients in Xenia and the surrounding areas,” said Diane Pleiman, president of Premier Physician Network.

Multiple physicians who have practiced in Xenia and the surrounding areas will have their offices at the new site, which is estimated to have more than 20 employees. Pleiman said the new site offers room to grow those practices.

Also, CompuNet Clinical Laboratory will provide lab services in the new location. The service site at North Monroe Drive is closing.

“We’ve always had a commitment to Xenia, and there’s a demand from our consumers and our patients that they have easy-to-access facilities close to home, and so this is really just our renewed commitment in the community so that we can bring all of our facilities together,” Pleiman said.

