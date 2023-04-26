Premier Health opens Xenia medical office housing multiple providers

The 15,000-square-foot building at 2066 W. Main St. will house primary care, obstetrics and gynecology providers, plus laboratory services. It is across Main Street from Walmart, and just across Hospitality Drive from the Aldi store.

“This facility is able to co-locate our primary and specialty care practices so that we can provide convenient, comprehensive care close to home for patients in Xenia and the surrounding areas,” said Diane Pleiman, president of Premier Physician Network.