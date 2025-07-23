Premier Health says customer information compromised during 2023 data breach

The affected information varies for each individual, according to Premier Health, and may include: name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number or state issued identification number, passport number, individual taxpayer identification number, digital signature, login credentials, financial account information, medical information and health insurance information.

“Please note that we do not have any evidence to indicate that your information was subject to actual or attempted misuse as a result of this incident,” the health network said on its website.

The breach was discovered July 12, 2023. The company said an investigation was launched to “determine the nature and scope of the activity” and that’s when it found files on certain Premier Health systems that were subject to access and acquisition by an unauthorized party at different times between June 7, 2023 and July 12, 2023.

Premier Health said following that discovery, they began reviewing the impacted systems to determine what sensitive files may have been affected. The investigation recently concluded.

Letters will be sent to impacted individuals where address information is available and they will offer complimentary credit monitoring services and information on resources, the company said.

Individuals who have questions about this incident can contact Premier Health’s dedicated assistance line at (855) 507-7876 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“While we are unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of any information as a result, we encourage clients to review their account statements and health insurance account records for suspicious activity, and to report all suspicious activity to the institution that issued the record immediately,” the network said. “Premier Health encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity.”

Premier Health is providing potentially impacted individuals with contact information for three major credit reporting agencies, as well as providing advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on their credit files.

“All Premier Health services are fully operational and there has not been and will not be any interruption in service. We also promptly notified law enforcement,” the network stated. “As part of our ongoing commitment to information security, we are reviewing our policies and procedures to reduce the likelihood of similar future events.”

Kettering Health Network experienced a cyber attack by Interlock in May, where systems and resources to patients and families were affected and down for more than several days.

Premier Health employs approximately 11,685 people and its five hospitals include Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, the region’s only level 1 trauma center. In addition, Premier Health provides care at its seven emergency departments, eight urgent care locations and more than 130 outpatient locations.

Agencies that will offer credit monitoring

Equifax:

P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

1-888-298-0045

www.equifax.com

Experian:

P.O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013

1-888-397-3742

www.experian.com

TransUnion:

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016

1-833-799-5355

www.transunion.com