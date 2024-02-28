Preschool Promise conference to focus on science of reading

People in attendance, “always come away with new knowledge and ideas about how we can support our incredible educators and young children,” said Preschool Promise executive director Robyn Lightcap.

Keynote speaker is Susan Neuman, professor and chair of the Teaching and Learning Department at New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. Neuman has received two lifetime achievement awards for research in literacy development and plans to speak on how educators and parents can foster a learning spirit in all young children, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds.

Attendees are encouraged to donate a book to be used for Preschool Promise Play on Purpose Little Libraries.

Last year, Preschool Promise’s summit focused on how to get students to find joy in their lives. Breakout sessions included ideas on how the community could come together to support the youngest children.