Preschool Promise conference to focus on science of reading

Preschool Promise will hold the 15th annual Readiness Summit on Friday that will focus on the Science of Reading, a push from the state of Ohio to teach evidence-based tactics in reading, including phonics and sounding out words.

The conference has more than 500 people planning to attend, according to Preschool Promise, including early learning educators in preschool and childcare programs.

People in attendance, “always come away with new knowledge and ideas about how we can support our incredible educators and young children,” said Preschool Promise executive director Robyn Lightcap.

Keynote speaker is Susan Neuman, professor and chair of the Teaching and Learning Department at New York University’s Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. Neuman has received two lifetime achievement awards for research in literacy development and plans to speak on how educators and parents can foster a learning spirit in all young children, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds.

Attendees are encouraged to donate a book to be used for Preschool Promise Play on Purpose Little Libraries.

Last year, Preschool Promise’s summit focused on how to get students to find joy in their lives. Breakout sessions included ideas on how the community could come together to support the youngest children.

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

