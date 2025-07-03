Breaking: The Latest: House gives final approval to Trump’s big tax bill and sends it to him to sign

Prime BBQ announces opening date for Brown Street restaurant

Local News
By
1 hour ago
Prime BBQ Smokehouse is opening its first location in the Dayton region after operating in Monroe for nearly five years.

The restaurant, located at 1200 Brown St. Suite 150 in the former space of The Wizard of Za, will open its doors at 11 a.m. Monday, July 7.

To celebrate, Prime BBQ is offering 20% off all menu items on opening day. The restaurant is also giving away free lunch specials to the first six customers every day through July 7, 2026.

Dayton police and fire, UD staff and volunteers and Miami Valley Hospital staff and volunteers, can show their badge for 15% off.

Eddie Yasso, who owns the business with his brother, Wally, and cousin, Sam Jabro, said they started the business in 2020.

“We took a location in Monroe,” Yasso said. “It was a former restaurant. We turned it into a BBQ place and today we have six locations after five years.”

Their customers kept asking when they were opening a location in Dayton, so they decided to take the chance back in 2021.

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant at 3013 Salem Avenue is still in the works. They hope to open it before the end of the year. The owners operate the Happy’s Pizza down the road at 2804 Salem Ave.

“We are best known for our brisket,” Yasso said. “We offer pulled pork, brisket, ribs, rib tips, bourbon chicken, smoked chicken, smoked wings — all the meats you could think of we smoke.”

Prime BBQ strives to give customer fresh food that’s never frozen. All meats are smoked daily and all sides are homemade. From mac and cheese, green beans and baked beans to collard greens, buttered sweet corn and fries, the restaurant offers a variety of options

Customers at the Brown Street location will be able to order their food from a person at a register or via a kiosk and have it brought out to them.

Prime BBQ will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant’s Monroe location is at 11 American Way.

For more information, visit primebbq.com or the restaurant’s Facebook (@primebbqsmokehouse) and Instagram (@primebbqsh) pages.

