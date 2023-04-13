Program salutes members of law-enforcement agencies

Two sheriff’s deputies were presented with outstanding service awards from Scott Myers, executive director of the Miami County Park District. They worked to solve a break in at a park district building, which was damaged and numerous items were stolen, Myers said. Detective Steve Hickey and Deputy Sgt. Robert Morando received the awards for investigating what turned out to be a series of thefts that led recently to the indictments of two people on multiple charges.

Piqua Police Chief Rick Byron recognized Officer Philip Crusey, who was named Officer of the Year for 2022 and received a Special Recognition Award for willingness to step forward and assume added department duties without complaints.

Also recognized was recently retired Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who provided 34 years of service. Gebhart was thanked for his service along with continuing as an advocate for law enforcement.

Duchak talked about William Cole, MD, who served as jail doctor for more than 30 years before retiring. The sheriff thanked Dr. Cole for “all he contributed to the health and welfare of all inmates.”

Among those recognized were:

Tipp City Police Department Officer of the Year: Phil Osting Jr.

Covington Police Department Officer of the Year: Sgt. Timothy Cline

Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy of the Year 2022: Deputy Jeffrey Hodges

Miami County Sheriff’s Corrections Officer of the Year 2022: CO Zachary Sedarat

West Milton Police Department Officer of the Year: Cody Stemley

Troy Police Officer of the Year 2022: Officer Joe Wilhelm

Miami County Sheriff’s Office: Retirement Recognition: Deputy Lt. Chris Bobb, Dr. William Cole and Deputy George Akins.

Sheriff’s Office Distinguished Service Award: Story Point of Troy, The Mercer Group and Miami County Operations and Facilities.

Sheriff’s corrections staff Life Saving Award: Taesha Nix, Lt. Tiffany Upham and Mark Larger. Sheriff’s Office commendations, correction officers: Amanda Truman, Jack Snyder, Ericka Perkins, Kenneth Welbaum, Tiffany Upham, Bill Nix, Taesha Nix, James Burch, Jennifer Kimmel, Lee Larimore, Mark Larger

Sheriff’s deputies: Lifesaving award: Shane McGlinch, Nate Jessup; Certificate of Merit, Steve Hickey, Travis Boggs, Randy Slusher, Jeffrey Hodges, Justin Miller; Sheriff’s Office Commendation, Jason Moore, James Wysong, Randy Slusher, Steve Dever, Nate Collett

Troy Police: Distinguished Service Medal, Scott Gates, Kyle Knoop; Meritorious Service Award, Jeff Kunkleman, Joe Wilhelm; Chief Commendation, Joel Misirian, Dominic Burnside, Kyle Knoop, Jeff Kunkleman, Matt Mosier, Nick Freisthler, Josh Deal, Joel Wilhelm, Joe Gates, Zac Bettelon, Nate Wise, Laura Blankenship, Dan Guillozet, Lucas Schlumpf.

